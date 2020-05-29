LIVE from Minneapolis as unrest over George Floyd’s death continues

Subscribe to our channel! rupt.ly/subscribe

Ruptly is live from Minneapolis on Thursday, May 28 as protests over the death of George Floyd who was killed in an altercation with police officers on Monday continue.

On Tuesday, hundreds of protesters marched to Minneapolis Police station where officers involved in the incident worked, to demand justice for the 46-year-old African American who died after one of the police officers knelt on his neck for over seven minutes as he was saying “I can’t breathe”.

Floyd died in hospital shortly after the encounter on Monday. Four officers involved in the incident were fired.

Clashes with police escalated on Wednesday night. Minnesota Governor Tim Walz called the demonstrations “extremely dangerous” on Twitter.

