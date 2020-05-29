-
Renault in crisis: Carmaker cuts 15,000 jobs worldwide to save 2 billion euros - 18 hours ago
Four days a week: Push for shorter morning week gets boost from New Zealand PM - 18 hours ago
Trump takes on Twitter: US president moves to curtail legal immunity for big tech - 18 hours ago
Polling Europe: Euronews survey shows public divided on pace of reopening - 18 hours ago
Reopening Europe: France and UK move to ease more lockdown restrictions - 18 hours ago
Coronavirus latest: French carmaker Renault to cut thousands of jobs - 18 hours ago
Coronavirus: Scotland begins to ease out of lockdown – Covid-19: Top stories this morning – BBC - 19 hours ago
Hundreds of Pakistan children under 10 in Sindh with COVID-19 - 20 hours ago
Trump escalates Twitter, social media war after fact-check move - 20 hours ago
George Floyd: Protests over deadly arrest rock US’s Minneapolis - 20 hours ago
LIVE from Minneapolis as unrest over George Floyd’s death continues
Ruptly is live from Minneapolis on Thursday, May 28 as protests over the death of George Floyd who was killed in an altercation with police officers on Monday continue.
On Tuesday, hundreds of protesters marched to Minneapolis Police station where officers involved in the incident worked, to demand justice for the 46-year-old African American who died after one of the police officers knelt on his neck for over seven minutes as he was saying “I can’t breathe”.
Floyd died in hospital shortly after the encounter on Monday. Four officers involved in the incident were fired.
Clashes with police escalated on Wednesday night. Minnesota Governor Tim Walz called the demonstrations “extremely dangerous” on Twitter.
