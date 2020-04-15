Live from Moscow as stricter COVID-19 measures come into effect

Ruptly is live from Moscow on Wednesday, April 15 as the Russian capital tightens its coronavirus lockdown measures.

Starting from Wednesday, anyone using a car or public transport in Moscow or the surrounding region must have a digital pass to enter the city.

You will be able to see how the pass system works and also be given a chance to travel through the unusually empty and quiet streets of the Russian capital.

