LIVE from Moscow during the first day after a permit system start

Subscribe to our channel! rupt.ly/subscribe

Ruptly is live from the streets of Russian capital of Moscow to capture Muscovites’ reactions to the recently introduced system to control movement in the city on Monday, April 13.

On Friday, Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin announced that the new system to control movement throughout the city will be introduced in the following week due to the rapid rise in the number of patients with pneumonia.

Almost every Muscovite who wishes to travel, be it by car, bicycle, scooter, taxi or public transport; should get a special QR code. Pedestrians can still move without special passes to access groceries, clinics and pharmacies.

As of Sunday evening, Moscow had 10,158 confirmed cases and over 72 fatalities linked to the COVID-19, according to Russian Coronavirus Monitoring Information Centre.​

Video ID:

Video on Demand: http://www.ruptly.tv

Contact: [email protected]

Twitter: http://twitter.com/Ruptly

Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/Ruptly