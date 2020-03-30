-
The woman who discovered “enzyme scissors” | Tomorrow Today - August 29, 2016
-
Ecuador: Evening out the media playing field – The Listening Post (Feature) - August 29, 2016
-
The thriving business of online piracy - August 29, 2016
-
Both sides claim victory in Gabon presidential election - August 29, 2016
-
“Weimar Triange” group to get second lease of life - August 29, 2016
-
“Latino Elvis” Juan Gabriel dies suddenly aged 66 - August 29, 2016
-
Ten-day-old baby among 700 migrants rescued at sea - August 29, 2016
-
Scientists end Mars simulation experiment after one year in a solar-powered dome - August 29, 2016
-
USA: Scientists end 12-month isolation on ‘mini Mars’ - August 29, 2016
-
Italy earthquake: Girl sacrifices life to save sister - August 29, 2016
Live from Moscow on the first day of citywide quarantine
Subscribe to our channel! rupt.ly/subscribe
Ruptly is live from the Russian capital’s city centre to capture how Muscovites react to the first day of the newly imposed citywide quarantine on Monday, March 30.
Moscow mayor Sergei Sobyanin announced the self-isolation measures on Sunday, March 29. According to the new restrictions, Moscow residents will only be allowed to leave their homes for emergency medical care, traveling to work if one is unable to work remotely, going to the nearest grocery store or pharmacy, walking pets within a 100-meter radius from their residence and taking out the garbage.
On Wednesday, March 25, Russian President Vladimir Putin announced a string of measures to halt the spread of the COVID-19 disease including a nationwide paid week off from March 28 to April 5.
Moscow cafes, parks, shopping centres, gyms and all entertainment venues have been closed by authorities since March 28.
As of Sunday evening, Russia had 1,534 confirmed cases and over eight confirmed deaths linked to the coronavirus, according to Russian Coronavirus Monitoring Information Centre.
Video on Demand: http://www.ruptly.tv
Contact: [email protected]
Twitter: http://twitter.com/Ruptly
Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/Ruptly