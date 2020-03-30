Live from Moscow on the first day of citywide quarantine

Subscribe to our channel! rupt.ly/subscribe

Ruptly is live from the Russian capital’s city centre to capture how Muscovites react to the first day of the newly imposed citywide quarantine on Monday, March 30.

Moscow mayor Sergei Sobyanin announced the self-isolation measures on Sunday, March 29. According to the new restrictions, Moscow residents will only be allowed to leave their homes for emergency medical care, traveling to work if one is unable to work remotely, going to the nearest grocery store or pharmacy, walking pets within a 100-meter radius from their residence and taking out the garbage.

On Wednesday, March 25, Russian President Vladimir Putin announced a string of measures to halt the spread of the COVID-19 disease including a nationwide paid week off from March 28 to April 5.

Moscow cafes, parks, shopping centres, gyms and all entertainment venues have been closed by authorities since March 28.

As of Sunday evening, Russia had 1,534 confirmed cases and over eight confirmed deaths linked to the coronavirus, according to Russian Coronavirus Monitoring Information Centre.

