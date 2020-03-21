LIVE from Munich’s Marienplatz as Bavaria goes under lockdown over coronavirus

Subscribe to our channel! rupt.ly/subscribe

Ruptly is live from Munich’s Marienplatz on Saturday, March 21, as Bavaria tightens its lockdown due to the ongoing coronavirus crisis.

On Friday, March 20, Bavarian Minister President Markus Soeder announced an almost complete shutdown of public life, going into effect for at least two weeks from Friday. Bavaria would be the first German state to impose a lockdown due to the current crisis.

As of Friday, according to the Robert Koch Institute, there are around 17,000 confirmed cases in Germany, with 48 fatalities.

