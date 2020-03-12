-
The woman who discovered “enzyme scissors” | Tomorrow Today - August 29, 2016
-
Ecuador: Evening out the media playing field – The Listening Post (Feature) - August 29, 2016
-
The thriving business of online piracy - August 29, 2016
-
Both sides claim victory in Gabon presidential election - August 29, 2016
-
“Weimar Triange” group to get second lease of life - August 29, 2016
-
“Latino Elvis” Juan Gabriel dies suddenly aged 66 - August 29, 2016
-
Ten-day-old baby among 700 migrants rescued at sea - August 29, 2016
-
Scientists end Mars simulation experiment after one year in a solar-powered dome - August 29, 2016
-
USA: Scientists end 12-month isolation on ‘mini Mars’ - August 29, 2016
-
Italy earthquake: Girl sacrifices life to save sister - August 29, 2016
Live from New Rochelle as National Guard deployed to manage coronavirus
Ruptly is live from New Rochelle, north of New York City, on Thursday, March 12, as the National Guard is being deployed to help contain coronavirus in the area.
The National Guard will disinfect local schools, public areas and will deliver food to slow the spread down, creating a “containment area”.
Meanwhile, confirmed coronavirus cases topped 1,000 in the US with 173 people in New York State amid a global outbreak exceeding 119,000 cases and nearly 4,288 deaths as of Tuesday.
Subscribe to our channel! rupt.ly/subscribe
Video ID:
Video on Demand: http://www.ruptly.tv
Contact: [email protected]
Twitter: http://twitter.com/Ruptly
Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/Ruptly