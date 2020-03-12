Live from New Rochelle as National Guard deployed to manage coronavirus

Ruptly is live from New Rochelle, north of New York City, on Thursday, March 12, as the National Guard is being deployed to help contain coronavirus in the area.

The National Guard will disinfect local schools, public areas and will deliver food to slow the spread down, creating a “containment area”.

Meanwhile, confirmed coronavirus cases topped 1,000 in the US with 173 people in New York State amid a global outbreak exceeding 119,000 cases and nearly 4,288 deaths as of Tuesday.

Subscribe to our channel! rupt.ly/subscribe

Video ID:

Video on Demand: http://www.ruptly.tv

Contact: [email protected]

Twitter: http://twitter.com/Ruptly

Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/Ruptly