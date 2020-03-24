Live from New York amid growing COVID-19 pandemic – PART 2

Subscribe to our channel! rupt.ly/subscribe

Ruptly is live from the Brooklyn Bridge in New York City on Tuesday, March 24 as the number of coronavirus infections has risen sharply in the US.

With over 35,530 confirmed cases and over 470 deaths, according to the data collected by Johns Hopkins University, the US is the third worst-hit country by COVID-19, as of Monday afternoon.

