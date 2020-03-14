Share
0 0 0 0

LIVE from New York city as Trump declares national emergency over coronavirus

2 hours ago

Subscribe to our channel! rupt.ly/subscribe

Ruptly is live from the iconic Times Square in New York City on Saturday, March 14 after US President Donald Trump declared a national emergency over coronavirus as infection numbers surge in the US.

Video ID:
Video on Demand: http://www.ruptly.tv
Contact: [email protected]

Twitter: http://twitter.com/Ruptly
Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/Ruptly

Leave a Comment