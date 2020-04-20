-
Live from New York City Stock Exchange as oil futures collapses to below zero for the first time eve
Ruptly is live from New York City Stock Exchange on Monday, April 20, as oil futures plummet.
The price of the oil barrel goes negative for the first time in history as the deepening economic turmoil caused by the coronavirus crisis left traders desperate to avoid taking delivery of physical crude.
