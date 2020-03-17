Live from NYC as businesses and schools shut down amid coronavirus outbreak

Subscribe to our channel! rupt.ly/subscribe

Ruptly is live from New York City on Tuesday, March 17, as all bars and restaurants have been ordered to close until March 30 as part of measures to combat the spread of coronavirus.

As of Sunday night there were over 3,200 cases of coronavirus confirmed in the US, with over 320 in NYC.

Starting from Monday all NYC schools are closed as well until at least April 20.

