Live from NYC’s Grand Central Station as partial shutdown amid coronavirus crisis continues

Ruptly is live from New York City’s Grand Central Station on Wednesday, March 18, as a partial shutdown on commerce and public life continues in a bid to combat the spread of coronavirus.

New York Governor, Andrew Cuomo and the governors of New Jersey and Connecticut announced on Monday joint restrictions on public life, with gatherings of more than 50 people banned in all three states, and most nonessential businesses closed.

Casinos, gyms and movie theatres in the three states were closed effective at 20:00 local on Monday. Bars and restaurants would be limited to takeout and delivery.

All schools in New York State are closing for at least two weeks. The move follows the closure of New York City’s public school system.

Earlier on Tuesday, Cuomo said that the latest projections showed his state’s coronavirus cases could peak in 45 days’ time. New York has the highest number of known cases of any US state, with 1,374 confirmed coronavirus infections in total.​

