LIVE from outside Berlin hospital as Navalny arrives
Ruptly is live from outside Charite Hospital in Berlin, on Saturday, August 22 where Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny arrived to continue his treatment.
Navalny fell ill on a flight from Tomsk to Moscow on Thursday morning. The plane made an emergency landing in Omsk where the anti-corruption campaigner was rushed to the hospital.
His spokesperson Kira Yarmysh said she suspects that the opposition leader was poisoned “with something mixed with his tea” at the Tomsk airport. However the deputy chief doctor at Omsk Hospital Anatoly Kalinichenko said that no traces of poison were found in Navalny’s body.