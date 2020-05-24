-
Coronavirus: Business is booming for Spain’s coffin makers | Focus on Europe - 51 mins ago
-
Brazil’s Indigenous tribes: COVID-19 spreading in Amazon region - about 1 hour ago
-
‘We have to resist’: Hundreds in Hong Kong protest China’s proposed security measures for city - about 1 hour ago
-
Israel’s PM Netanyahu, unbeaten in elections, goes on trial - 2 hours ago
-
Coronavirus: Dominic Cummings new allegations – Covid-19: Top stories this morning – BBC - 2 hours ago
-
Brazil overtakes Russia to become No 2 in world for virus cases - 3 hours ago
-
LIVE from outside Jerusalem’s Al-Aqsa mosque as Muslims celebrate Eid al-Fitr - 3 hours ago
-
Live from outside Tehran mosque as Eid al-Fitr celebrations take place - 4 hours ago
-
Archaeological World Heritage site in Italy welcomes back visitors - 11 hours ago
-
Covid-19: Study concludes hydroxychloroquine could do more harm than good - 12 hours ago
LIVE from outside Jerusalem’s Al-Aqsa mosque as Muslims celebrate Eid al-Fitr
Ruptly is live from outside Al-Aqsa Mosque in East Jerusalem on Sunday, May 24, as Eid al-Fitr prayers are being held, marking the end of the holy month of Ramadan.
The celebration is expected to take place outside Al-Aqsa, as its interior remains closed due to the coronavirus pandemic. The mosque is expected to reopen after Eid al-Fitr, the site’s governing body announced on Tuesday, May 19.
After a month of fasting and prayer, many Muslims gather to pray and celebrate with family and friends, attend communal prayers and focus on charitable acts.
The Al-Aqsa Mosque, Islam’s third-holiest site, has been closed since March for the first time in more than 50
