LIVE from outside Jerusalem’s Al-Aqsa mosque as Muslims celebrate Eid al-Fitr

3 hours ago

Ruptly is live from outside Al-Aqsa Mosque in East Jerusalem on Sunday, May 24, as Eid al-Fitr prayers are being held, marking the end of the holy month of Ramadan.

The celebration is expected to take place outside Al-Aqsa, as its interior remains closed due to the coronavirus pandemic. The mosque is expected to reopen after Eid al-Fitr, the site’s governing body announced on Tuesday, May 19.

After a month of fasting and prayer, many Muslims gather to pray and celebrate with family and friends, attend communal prayers and focus on charitable acts.

The Al-Aqsa Mosque, Islam’s third-holiest site, has been closed since March for the first time in more than 50

