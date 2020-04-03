-
Live from outside NYC hospital as coronavirus cases soar in the US
Ruptly is live from outside New York City’s Elmhurst Hospital on Friday, April 3, as the city’s death toll from the novel coronavirus exceeds 1,370.
According to reports, the hospital situated in the heart of the hard-hit borough of Queens suffers from shortages of both supplies for medical personnel and beds for coronavirus patients.
The US is by far the world leader in confirmed coronavirus cases, with over 217,260 infected and more than 5,150 dead as of Saturday evening according to Johns Hopkins University.
