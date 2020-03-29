Live from outside NYC hospital as coronavirus cases soar in the US

Subscribe to our channel! rupt.ly/subscribe

Ruptly is live from outside New York City’s Elmhurst Hospital on Sunday, March 29, as the city’s death toll from the novel coronavirus exceeds 520.

According to reports, the hard-hit hospital in Queens suffers from shortages of both supplies for the medical personnel and beds for coronavirus patients.

The US is currently the world leader in confirmed coronavirus cases, with over 112,400 infected and more than 1,840 dead as of Saturday evening according to Johns Hopkins University.

