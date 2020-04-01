LIVE from outside NYC’s Brooklyn Hospital Center

Ruptly is live from outside the Brooklyn Hospital Center in New York City on Wednesday, April 1.

According to data compiled by Johns Hopkins University, the US is the country with the largest number of people infected with the coronavirus, with over 159,000 cases and nearly 3,000 fatalities.

New York remains the worst affected US state by the COVID-19 outbreak, with more than 66,000 cases and over 900 deaths.​

Subscribe to our channel! rupt.ly/subscribe

Video ID:

Video on Demand: http://www.ruptly.tv

Contact: [email protected]

Twitter: http://twitter.com/Ruptly

Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/Ruptly