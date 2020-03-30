-
Live from outside NYC’s first temporary disaster hospital
Ruptly is live from outside New York City’s first make-shift hospital on Monday, March 30, on its first operational day.
The Javits Center, a 760,000-square-foot convention center located in Midtown Manhattan, is one of the facilities that will be used as a 1,000-bed hospital as the city struggles with the coronavirus. The building is broken up into four 250-bed sections, each about 40,000 square feet in size. There will be 320 Federal Emergency Management Agency workers assigned to each section.
New York Governor Andrew Cuomo plans to have a temporary hospital in each of New York City’s five boroughs as well as in Westchester, Rockland, Nassau and Suffolk counties.
