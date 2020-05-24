Live from outside Tehran mosque as Eid al-Fitr celebrations take place

Subscribe to our channel! rupt.ly/subscribe

Ruptly is live from outside Tehran’s Imam Jafar Sadegh mosque on Sunday, May 24, as the Eid al-Fitr prayers, marking the end of the holy month of Ramadan, are being held nationwide.

After a month of fasting and prayer, many Muslims gather to pray and celebrate with family and friends, attend communal prayers and focus on charitable acts.

Since May 8, Iran has been incrementally reopening its religious places during Ramadan, after a more than two-month hiatus across the country due to the coronavirus outbreak.Video on Demand: http://www.ruptly.tv

