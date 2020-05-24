-
Coronavirus: Business is booming for Spain’s coffin makers | Focus on Europe - 51 mins ago
Brazil’s Indigenous tribes: COVID-19 spreading in Amazon region - 60 mins ago
‘We have to resist’: Hundreds in Hong Kong protest China’s proposed security measures for city - about 1 hour ago
Israel’s PM Netanyahu, unbeaten in elections, goes on trial - 2 hours ago
Coronavirus: Dominic Cummings new allegations – Covid-19: Top stories this morning – BBC - 2 hours ago
Brazil overtakes Russia to become No 2 in world for virus cases - 3 hours ago
LIVE from outside Jerusalem’s Al-Aqsa mosque as Muslims celebrate Eid al-Fitr - 3 hours ago
Live from outside Tehran mosque as Eid al-Fitr celebrations take place - 4 hours ago
Archaeological World Heritage site in Italy welcomes back visitors - 11 hours ago
Covid-19: Study concludes hydroxychloroquine could do more harm than good - 12 hours ago
Ruptly is live from outside Tehran’s Imam Jafar Sadegh mosque on Sunday, May 24, as the Eid al-Fitr prayers, marking the end of the holy month of Ramadan, are being held nationwide.
After a month of fasting and prayer, many Muslims gather to pray and celebrate with family and friends, attend communal prayers and focus on charitable acts.
Since May 8, Iran has been incrementally reopening its religious places during Ramadan, after a more than two-month hiatus across the country due to the coronavirus outbreak.Video on Demand: http://www.ruptly.tv
