-
Live from Paris as France goes on lockdown amid coronavirus outbreak
Ruptly is live from Paris on Tuesday, March 17, after that French President Emmanuel Macron announced new emergency measures to stop the spread of Coronavirus during a televised address on Monday evening.
Macron banned all public gatherings and social contact, placing the whole country on lockdown from midday on Tuesday for at least 15 days.
Only trips to supermarkets, pharmacies and workplace, as long as a safe distance is observed, will be allowed. All workers have been told to work from home where possible. Electricity bills and rents are suspended.
Authorities had already announced the temporary closure of all non-essential shops and services to public life since Sunday until further notice, in an attempt to slow down the coronavirus epidemic.
France is the third-worst affected country in Europe and has reported 148 coronavirus deaths and more than 6,633 infections, according to the latest numbers.
