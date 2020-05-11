Live from Paris as France starts easing coronavirus lockdown (Part 2)

Subscribe to our channel! rupt.ly/subscribe

Ruptly is live from outside Chatelet-Les-Halles station and Hôtel de Ville in Paris on Monday, May 11, as France starts rolling back lockdown measures to relax curbs on public life.

On Thursday, French Prime Minister Edouard Phillipe announced that the easing will be gradual in order to prevent a resurgence of the virus, and unveiled a government’s color-coded map to indicate high-infection areas.

Shops, business and small cultural places will be able to reopen as restaurants and bars will remain closed until further notice.​

Video on Demand: http://www.ruptly.tv

Contact: [email protected]

Twitter: http://twitter.com/Ruptly

Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/Ruptly