Live from Paris’s Georges Pompidou European Hospital as France’s COVID- 19 death toll passes 3,500

Ruptly is live from the Georges Pompidou European Hospital in Paris on Wednesday, April 1, as France’s coronavirus death toll has overtaken China’s, climbing to over 3500.

Ile-de-France has become the most impacted region of France by the epidemic, with 854 deaths in hospitals throughout the region, with 7689 patients being hospitalised. On March 27, French Prime Minister Edouard Philippe extended the coronavirus lockdown in France until April 15.

