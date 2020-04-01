-
The woman who discovered “enzyme scissors” | Tomorrow Today - August 29, 2016
-
Ecuador: Evening out the media playing field – The Listening Post (Feature) - August 29, 2016
-
The thriving business of online piracy - August 29, 2016
-
Both sides claim victory in Gabon presidential election - August 29, 2016
-
“Weimar Triange” group to get second lease of life - August 29, 2016
-
“Latino Elvis” Juan Gabriel dies suddenly aged 66 - August 29, 2016
-
Ten-day-old baby among 700 migrants rescued at sea - August 29, 2016
-
Scientists end Mars simulation experiment after one year in a solar-powered dome - August 29, 2016
-
USA: Scientists end 12-month isolation on ‘mini Mars’ - August 29, 2016
-
Italy earthquake: Girl sacrifices life to save sister - August 29, 2016
Live from Paris’s Georges Pompidou European Hospital as France’s COVID- 19 death toll passes 3,500
Subscribe to our channel! rupt.ly/subscribe
Ruptly is live from the Georges Pompidou European Hospital in Paris on Wednesday, April 1, as France’s coronavirus death toll has overtaken China’s, climbing to over 3500.
Ile-de-France has become the most impacted region of France by the epidemic, with 854 deaths in hospitals throughout the region, with 7689 patients being hospitalised. On March 27, French Prime Minister Edouard Philippe extended the coronavirus lockdown in France until April 15.
Video on Demand: http://www.ruptly.tv
Contact: [email protected]
Twitter: http://twitter.com/Ruptly
Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/Ruptly