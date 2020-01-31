LIVE from Port of Dover as UK exits the EU

Subscribe to our channel! rupt.ly/subscribe

Ruptly is live from Parliament Square in London on Friday, January 31, as the UK is leaving the European Union at 23:00 GMT.

The UK joined the European Economic Community in 1973 and after 47 years it is the first member state to withdraw from the EU.

On January 9, the Brexit bill was approved at its third reading with 330 MPs voting for and 231 against in the House of Commons.

