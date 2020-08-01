-
As western Europe sizzles many flock to beaches and ignore COVID-19 restrictions - 4 hours ago
-
LIVE: Pilgrims return to Jamarat Bridge for ‘Stoning of Devil’ ritual on 4th day of Hajj - 4 hours ago
-
Israel’s Bnei Brak a coronavirus hotspot for ultraorthodox Jews | DW News - 5 hours ago
-
Beatboxing Japanese Zen Buddhist monk shows how to harmonise belief and passion - 5 hours ago
-
Use your noodle – Japanese artist cooks up hilarious coping mechanism for mask fog on glasses - 5 hours ago
-
How to build a pond in you garden | Springwatch – BBC - 5 hours ago
-
China: Fans attend basketball game for the first time since start of COVID pandemic - 5 hours ago
-
Live from Sheremetyevo airport as Russia re-starts flights to select countries - 5 hours ago
-
Russia: Hundreds rally over detention of ex-governor Khabarovsk Furgal - 5 hours ago
-
Russia: Fuel truck strikes airplane at Sheremetyevo airport - 5 hours ago
Live from Sheremetyevo airport as Russia re-starts flights to select countries
Ruptly is live from Sheremetyevo International Airport in Moscow on Saturday, August 1, as Russia recommences international flights to select countries.
Foreigners flying to Moscow are no longer required to self-isolate for 14 days, but will need to present proof that they have tested negative for the coronavirus in the past 72 hours to be allowed entry.