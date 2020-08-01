Share
Live from Sheremetyevo airport as Russia re-starts flights to select countries

5 hours ago

Ruptly is live from Sheremetyevo International Airport in Moscow on Saturday, August 1, as Russia recommences international flights​ to select countries.

Foreigners flying to Moscow are no longer required to self-isolate for 14 days, but will need to present proof that they have tested negative for the coronavirus in the past 72 hours to be allowed entry.

