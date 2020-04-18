-
Live from Tehran as low risk business reopen after coronavirus shutdown
Ruptly is live from Tehran on Saturday, April 18, as part of the capital’s Grand Bazaar reopens following the resumption of “low risk business” that Iranian president Hassan Rouhani announced last week.
Tehran’s Grand Bazaar is known as the most prominent place for trade and sale of goods in the country, and is considered to be the pulse of Iran’s economic health.
According to the latest data compiled by Johns Hopkins University, Iran reported over 76,300 cases of coronavirus and at least 4,770 deaths with the virus.
