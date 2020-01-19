Live from Tripoli as Libya peace talks conclude in Berlin

Subscribe to our channel! rupt.ly/subscribe

Ruptly is live from Tripoli’s Martyr’s Square on Sunday, January 19, as the Libya peace conference conclude in Berlin.

Libyan National Army (LNA) commander Khalifa Haftar, UN-backed Government of National Accord (GNA) leader Fayez al-Sarraj, German Chancellor Angela Merkel, Russian President Vladimir Putin, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo all participated in the conference.

On Thursday, January 16, Haftar agreed in principle to a cease-fire following a meeting with German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas.

