Live from Vienna as Austria lifts some coronavirus restrictions

Some non-essential shops reopen in Vienna after Austrian governments begins to relax coronavirus lockdown measures on Tuesday, April 14.

Austria is one of the first European countries to announce the gradual loosening of restrictions. After the Easter weekend, non-essential shops of under 400 square meters​ in size would be allowed to reopen their doors, but restaurants and hotels will remain shut until mid-May.

As of Monday afternoon, Austria had about 14,000 confirmed cases of coronavirus infections, and over 350 deaths related to the virus, according to Johns Hopkins University data.​

