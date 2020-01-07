-
LIVE: Funeral for Iran’s Quds Force General Soleimani in the Iranian city of Tehran
*RESTRICTIONS: NO Access Israel Media/Persian Language TV Stations Outside Iran/Strictly No Access BBC Persian/VOA Persian/Manoto-1 TV/Iran International*
NOTE: Pre-recorded footage may appear on the feed
Iranian Quds Force General Qassem Soleimani funeral is taking place in Tehran on Sunday, January 5.
Key figures from the Iranian leadership are expected to be in attendance.
Soleimani and the deputy leader of Iraq’s Popular Mobilization Forces (PMF) Mohammed Ali Ebrahimi, also known as Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis, and other militia leaders were killed in a US airstrike at Baghdad’s international airport in the early hours of Friday morning.
The Pentagon released a statement confirming the US had carried out the airstrike at the order of US President Donald Trump, calling it a “decisive defensive action to protect US personnel abroad.” Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei said “severe revenge awaits the criminals” behind the attack.
