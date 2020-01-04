-
LIVE: Funeral for Soleimani and Al-Muhandis in Baghdad
The funeral of Iranian Quds Force General Qassem Soleimani and the deputy leader of Iraq’s Popular Mobilization Forces (PMF) Mohammed Ali Ebrahimi, also known as Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis is taking place in Baghdad, on Saturday, January 4, one day after they were killed in a US airstrike at Baghdad’s international airport.
Soleimani’s body is expected to be transported to Mahshad where another funeral will take place on Sunday, January 5.
The Pentagon released a statement confirming the US had carried out the airstrike at the order of US President Donald Trump, calling it a “decisive defensive action to protect US personnel abroad.” Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei said “severe revenge awaits the criminal attack.”
