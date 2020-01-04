LIVE: Funeral for Soleimani and Al-Muhandis in Baghdad

Subscribe to our channel! rupt.ly/subscribe

The funeral of Iranian Quds Force General Qassem Soleimani and the deputy leader of Iraq’s Popular Mobilization Forces (PMF) Mohammed Ali Ebrahimi, also known as Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis is taking place in Baghdad, on Saturday, January 4, one day after they were killed in a US airstrike at Baghdad’s international airport.

Soleimani’s body is expected to be transported to Mashhad, Iran, where another funeral will take place on Sunday, January 5.

The Pentagon released a statement confirming the US had carried out the airstrike at the order of US President Donald Trump, calling it a “decisive defensive action to protect US personnel abroad.” Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei said “severe revenge awaits the criminal attack.

