LIVE: Funeral procession for Quds Force General Soleimani in Iranian city of Qom
Iranian Quds Force General Qassem Soleimani’s funeral procession is taking place in the Iranian city of Qom on Monday, January 6. Key figures from the Iranian leadership are expected to be in attendance.
Soleimani and the deputy leader of Iraq’s Popular Mobilization Forces (PMF) Mohammed Ali Ebrahimi, also known as Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis, and other militia leaders were killed in a US airstrike at Baghdad’s international airport in the early hours of Friday morning.
The Pentagon released a statement confirming that the US had carried out the airstrike at the order of US President Donald Trump, calling it a “decisive defensive action to protect US personnel abroad.” Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei said: “severe revenge awaits the criminals” behind the attack.
Qom is a holy city for Shia Muslims, while it was there, on top of the important Jamkaran Mosque that footage showed a red flag of “revenge” being placed hours after Soleimani’s assassination
