LIVE: Fury and Wilder reflect on era-defining title fight in Las Vegas

Ruptly is live from Las Vegas in the early hours of Sunday morning, 23 February following the title rematch between boxer Tyson Fury and his American opponent Deontay Wilder.

The fighters took to the ring on Saturday night in front of millions of spectators across the globe, with pundits describing the rematch as one of the biggest in boxing and perhaps the biggest heavyweight match up of this generation.

The pair met for a second time after their first fight in Los Angeles was ruled to be a draw by the judges.

Although the Gypsy King won most of the rounds, the Bronze Bomber knocked Fury down twice.

Both fighters were unable to explain how the Brit got back up from the canvas in the 12th.

Fury claimed that he should have been declared the winner on points while Wilder complained that the referee started the count late when the Mancunian was on the floor after being knocked down.

Both fighters left undefeated while Wilder retained the heavyweight world champion title.

Criticism of judge Alejandro Rochin’s scoring had been widespread, with many spectators and pundits questioning how he could award rounds 2, 3 and 4 to Wilder.

