-
The woman who discovered “enzyme scissors” | Tomorrow Today - August 29, 2016
-
Ecuador: Evening out the media playing field – The Listening Post (Feature) - August 29, 2016
-
The thriving business of online piracy - August 29, 2016
-
Both sides claim victory in Gabon presidential election - August 29, 2016
-
“Weimar Triange” group to get second lease of life - August 29, 2016
-
“Latino Elvis” Juan Gabriel dies suddenly aged 66 - August 29, 2016
-
Ten-day-old baby among 700 migrants rescued at sea - August 29, 2016
-
Scientists end Mars simulation experiment after one year in a solar-powered dome - August 29, 2016
-
USA: Scientists end 12-month isolation on ‘mini Mars’ - August 29, 2016
-
Italy earthquake: Girl sacrifices life to save sister - August 29, 2016
LIVE: Fury and Wilder reflect on era-defining title fight in Las Vegas
Ruptly is live from Las Vegas in the early hours of Sunday morning, 23 February following the title rematch between boxer Tyson Fury and his American opponent Deontay Wilder.
The fighters took to the ring on Saturday night in front of millions of spectators across the globe, with pundits describing the rematch as one of the biggest in boxing and perhaps the biggest heavyweight match up of this generation.
The pair met for a second time after their first fight in Los Angeles was ruled to be a draw by the judges.
Although the Gypsy King won most of the rounds, the Bronze Bomber knocked Fury down twice.
Both fighters were unable to explain how the Brit got back up from the canvas in the 12th.
Fury claimed that he should have been declared the winner on points while Wilder complained that the referee started the count late when the Mancunian was on the floor after being knocked down.
Both fighters left undefeated while Wilder retained the heavyweight world champion title.
Criticism of judge Alejandro Rochin’s scoring had been widespread, with many spectators and pundits questioning how he could award rounds 2, 3 and 4 to Wilder.
