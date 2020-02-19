LIVE: Fury and Wilder talk to press for final time ahead of heavyweight title fight

Subscribe to our channel! rupt.ly/subscribe

Ruptly is live from Las Vegas on Wednesday, 19 February, as British boxer Tyson Fury and his American opponent Deontay Wilder hold public workouts ahead of their hotly anticipated rematch.

The pair are set to meet for a second time after their first fight in Los Angeles was ruled to be a draw by the judges.

Although the Gypsy King won most of the rounds, the Bronze Bomber knocked Fury down twice.

Both fighters were unable to explain how the Brit got back up from the canvas in the 12th.

Fury claimed that he should have been declared the winner on points while Wilder complained that the referee started the count late when the Mancunian was on the floor after being knocked down.

Both fighters left undefeated while Wilder retained the heavyweight world champion title.

Criticism of judge Alejandro Rochin’s scoring had been widespread, with many spectators and pundits questioning how he could award rounds 2, 3 and 4 to Wilder.

Wilder vs. Fury II is set to take place at around 3am GMT on Sunday, 23 February at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Nevada.

Date of startFebruary 19, 2020

Time of start22:30

Show time as

AudiotrackOriginal

You will be able to connect to the live feed 15 minutes before the start of the event. We will notify you by email.

Stream info

Restream toFacebook, YouTube, Periscope, RTMP 1080p

Formatlive, flat

Video ID:

Video on Demand: http://www.ruptly.tv

Contact: [email protected]

Twitter: http://twitter.com/Ruptly

Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/Ruptly