-
The woman who discovered “enzyme scissors” | Tomorrow Today - August 29, 2016
-
Ecuador: Evening out the media playing field – The Listening Post (Feature) - August 29, 2016
-
The thriving business of online piracy - August 29, 2016
-
Both sides claim victory in Gabon presidential election - August 29, 2016
-
“Weimar Triange” group to get second lease of life - August 29, 2016
-
“Latino Elvis” Juan Gabriel dies suddenly aged 66 - August 29, 2016
-
Ten-day-old baby among 700 migrants rescued at sea - August 29, 2016
-
Scientists end Mars simulation experiment after one year in a solar-powered dome - August 29, 2016
-
USA: Scientists end 12-month isolation on ‘mini Mars’ - August 29, 2016
-
Italy earthquake: Girl sacrifices life to save sister - August 29, 2016
LIVE: German and Israeli leaders commemorate the victims of Nazism (ENG)
Subscribe to our channel! rupt.ly/subscribe
Ruptly is live from Berlin as German Chancellor Angela Merkel, alongside German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier and Israeli President Reuven Rivlin, take part in the annual commemoration to the victims of Nazism at the German Bundestag on Wednesday, January 29.
The memorial is meant to commemorate the liberation of the Auschwitz concentration camp by the Red Army on January 27, 1945.
Steinmeier and Rivlin are scheduled to deliver a speech to the Bundestag at 10:00 GMT.
Video ID:
Video on Demand: http://www.ruptly.tv
Contact: [email protected]
Twitter: http://twitter.com/Ruptly
Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/Ruptly