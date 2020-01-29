LIVE: German and Israeli leaders commemorate the victims of Nazism (ENG)

Subscribe to our channel! rupt.ly/subscribe

Ruptly is live from Berlin as German Chancellor Angela Merkel, alongside German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier and Israeli President Reuven Rivlin, take part in the annual commemoration to the victims of Nazism at the German Bundestag on Wednesday, January 29.

The memorial is meant to commemorate the liberation of the Auschwitz concentration camp by the Red Army on January 27, 1945.

Steinmeier and Rivlin are scheduled to deliver a speech to the Bundestag at 10:00 GMT.

