LIVE: German Bundestag votes on financial rescue package to ease economic damage

The German Bundestag is expected to hold a vote on Wednesday, March 25, on a financial aid package to offset the damage caused by the coronavirus pandemic.

The 156-billion-euro package aimed to help companies, workers and households will be the largest in the country since World War II.

If approved, the package will go through the second house of parliament representing Germany federal states in the end of the week.

