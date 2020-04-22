LIVE: German government gives press conference amid coronavirus pandemic (Original)

Subscribe to our channel! rupt.ly/subscribe

Representatives of the German government are holding a press conference in Berlin on Wednesday, April 22, as the number of confirmed cases of coronavirus in the country surpasses 145,000.

Germany is currently the country with the fifth-largest outbreak in the world according to data gathered by Johns Hopkins University, after the United States, Spain, Italy, and France.

