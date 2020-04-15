LIVE: German government gives press conference amid coronavirus pandemic (Original)

Subscribe to our channel! rupt.ly/subscribe

German government representatives are holding a press conference in Berlin on Wednesday, April 15, as the number of people infected with coronavirus in the country surpasses 130,000.

Germany currently occupies fifth place in the list of countries with most infections reported, following the US, Spain, Italy and France.

However, the country continues to keep a relatively low death toll: according to Robert Koch Institute’s data, as of Tuesday evening, over 3,200 people had died of the virus in Germany​.

