LIVE: German government holds press conference amid coronavirus outbreak (Original)

German government representatives are holding a news conference at the Bundespressekonferenz (BPK) in Berlin on Monday, May 11, as the country is slowly easing its coronavirus restrictions.

As of Sunday, Germany reported 169,218 confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 7,395 fatalities, according to Robert Koch Institute.

