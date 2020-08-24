LIVE: German government holds press conference in Berlin

German government representatives hold a press briefing at the Bundespressekonferenz (BPK) in Berlin on Monday, August 24.

The briefing comes two days after Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny was flown to Germany and was brought to a Berlin hospital after falling ill on a flight from Tomsk to Moscow, on Thursday morning.

In a joint press conference on the same day, German chancellor Angela Merkel and French president Emmanuel Macron said they would provide “all necessary assistance” to Navalny and his family.