LIVE: German government holds press conference in Berlin

German government representatives hold a press briefing at the Bundespressekonferenz (BPK) in Berlin on Wednesday, August 26.

The news conference comes as Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny is receiving treatment in Charite hospital.

German government spokesperson Steffen Seibert said on Monday it is likely the politician was poisoned.

The Russian doctors who were the first to treat Navalny said they had found no trace of toxins in his body.