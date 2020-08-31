Share
LIVE: German government holds presser following eventful anti-lockdown protest in Berlin

40 mins ago

Ruptly is live from the German government’s weekly press briefing in Berlin on Monday, August 31.

The regular government briefing comes after protesters, some brandishing flags of the German Reich, tried to storm the Reichstag during the anti-lockdown rally which took place on Saturday, August 29.

President Frank-Walter Steinmeier condemned the incident as an “unbearable attack on the heart of our democracy”.

