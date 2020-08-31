-
Israel and United Arab Emirates continue to normalize relations | DW News - 14 mins ago
-
LIVE: German government holds presser following eventful anti-lockdown protest in Berlin - 40 mins ago
-
Hong Kong Protests | Between Us - 47 mins ago
-
Lebanon establishment tasks Mustapha Adib with forming new gov’t - about 1 hour ago
-
Sceptics wary of Hong Kong COVID testing programme China funded - about 1 hour ago
-
Meditation under freezing water – Japan offers Buddhist cure for uncertain times of COVID - 2 hours ago
-
Lebanon crisis: Who is Mustafa Adib? - 2 hours ago
-
Sudan signs peace deal with rebel groups from Darfur - 2 hours ago
-
US-Israeli flight with Kushner on board takes off for UAE after normalisation deal - 2 hours ago
-
Lebanon: Hariri nominates ambassdor to Germany as new PM after talks with president - 2 hours ago
LIVE: German government holds presser following eventful anti-lockdown protest in Berlin
Ruptly is live from the German government’s weekly press briefing in Berlin on Monday, August 31.
The regular government briefing comes after protesters, some brandishing flags of the German Reich, tried to storm the Reichstag during the anti-lockdown rally which took place on Saturday, August 29.
President Frank-Walter Steinmeier condemned the incident as an “unbearable attack on the heart of our democracy”.