LIVE: German government press conference amid coronavirus pandemic (original)

Subscribe to our channel! rupt.ly/subscribe

German government representatives hold a press conference in Berlin on Wednesday, April 8, as the number of people infected with coronavirus in the country surpasses 100,000.

Germany currently occupies fifth place in the list of countries with most infections reported, following the US, Italy, Spain and France.

However, the country continues to keep a relatively low death toll: according to Robert Koch Institute’s data, as of Wednesday morning, over 2,000 people had died of the virus in Germany.

Video on Demand: http://www.ruptly.tv

Contact: [email protected]

Twitter: http://twitter.com/Ruptly

Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/Ruptly