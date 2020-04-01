LIVE: German govt holds press conference amid coronavirus outbreak

Subscribe to our channel! rupt.ly/subscribe

The German government is holding a press conference in Berlin on Wednesday, April 1 amid the global coronavirus pandemic.

In a bid to curb the spread of the virus, the government implemented a series of restrictions, including banning the gatherings of over two people and the closure of restaurants, bars, beauty parlours and other non-essential businesses until at least April 20.

According to Johns Hopkins University compiling data from the Centres for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and the World Health Organization (WHO) among others, Germany has the fifth-highest number of confirmed COVID-19 cases with 67,051, while 651 have died.

