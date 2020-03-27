-
LIVE: German govt holds press conference amid coronavirus outbreak
The German government is holding its weekly press conference in Berlin on Thursday, March 26, with the main topic expected to be discussed being the coronavirus outbreak.
On Wednesday, the German federal parliament voted in favour of a stimulus package aimed at mitigating the economic fallout from the coronavirus crisis. The aid forms part of a package worth a total of €750 billion ($814 billion) designed to shield the German economy from the economic shock expected in the wake of the COVID-19 crisis.
According to Johns Hopkins University compiling data from the Centres for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and the World Health Organization (WHO) among others, Germany has the fifth-highest number of confirmed COVID-19 cases with 41,434, while 224 have died.
