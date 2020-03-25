-
LIVE: German govt holds weekly press conference amid coronavirus outbreak
The German government is holding its weekly press conference in Berlin on Wednesday, March 25.
The main topic expected to be discussed is the coronavirus outbreak, specifically the implementation of new restrictions announced by Chancellor Angela Merkel on Sunday in a bid to curb the spread of the virus throughout the country.
The new regulation says that gatherings of over two people are now banned, with exceptions for people who live together and families. Restaurants, bars, beauty parlours and other non-essential businesses must also remain closed.
According to Johns Hopkins University compiling data from the Centres for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and the World Health Organization (WHO) among others, Germany has the fifth-highest number of confirmed COVID-19 cases with 31,991, while 149 have died.
