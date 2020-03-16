-
LIVE: Germany closes borders to curb spread of coronavirus
Ruptly is live from the German town of Rastatt on the border with France on Monday, March 15, as the country closes borders with France, Austria and Switzerland in a bid to curb the spread of coronavirus (COVID-19).
From today, German schools and daycare centers across the country will remain closed, and in many federal states, public life was also restricted.
Germany has confirmed more than 5000 cases of Coronavirus so far, with eleven deaths.
