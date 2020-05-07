LIVE: Germany’s Robert Koch Institute gives updates on coronavirus pandemic

Germany’s Robert Koch Institute gives updates on coronavirus pandemic

The Robert Koch Institute (RKI) is set to hold a news conference in Berlin on Thursday, May 7, to update the media on the numbers of coronavirus cases.

The press conference takes place one day after the German states decided to extend the social distancing measures until June 5, while easing some further restrictions, including reopening shops and schools after weeks of shutdown.

As of Wednesday, Germany has reported nearly 163,870 confirmed coronavirus cases, with more than 6,831 related deaths, according to figures compiled by Robert Koch institute.

