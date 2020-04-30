LIVE: Germany’s Robert Koch Institute gives updates on coronavirus pandemic (Original)

Subscribe to our channel! rupt.ly/subscribe

The Robert Koch-Institute (RKI) is set to hold a news conference in Berlin on Thursday, April 30 to update the media on the numbers of coronavirus cases.

As of Wednesday, Germany has reported nearly 156,300 confirmed coronavirus cases, with more than 5,900 related deaths, according to figures compiled by Robert Koch institute.

