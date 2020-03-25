-
LIVE: Germany’s Robert Koch-Institute giving updates on coronavirus pandemic
The Robert Koch-Institute (RKI) is set to holds a news conference in Berlin on Wednesday, March 25, to update the media on the numbers of coronavirus cases.
The RKI announced on Monday that scientists were seeing ‘signs’ that the infection curve could be flattening.
Germany has reported 26,220 cases of coronavirus, with 111 deaths since the outbreak began.
