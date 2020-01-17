LIVE: Government supporters rally in Tehran after Friday prayers

Subscribe to our channel! rupt.ly/subscribe

Government supporters are holding a rally in Tehran on Friday, January 17, after the conclusion of prayers led by Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Khamenei. According to the Islamic Development Organization of Tehran, the goal of the rally is to commemorate the victims of the Ukrainian passenger jet that crashed after being “unintentionally” shot down by an Iranian missile on Wednesday, January 8, as well as to “defend the goals of the Iranian revolution”. This will be the first time in eight years that Khamenei leads Friday prayers and comes at a time of increased tensions in the country triggered by the killing of top General Qasem Soleimani in a US drone strike near Baghdad’s airport on January 3. The assassination was followed by retaliatory attacks on US bases in Iraq and the downing of Ukraine International Airlines PS752 flight on January 8.

