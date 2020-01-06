LIVE: Greek Orthodox Patriarch Theophilos III leads Christmas mass in Bethlehem

Subscribe to our channel! rupt.ly/subscribe

The Greek Orthodox Patriarch of Jerusalem Patriarch Theophilos III leads the Christmas mass in Bethlehem on Monday, January 6, culminating in the Midnight Christmas Mass.

Orthodox Christians will head to Manger Square for the service.

Christmas celebrations on January 6-7 are known as ‘Old Christmas Day’ due to being based on the Julian calendar rather than the Gregorian calendar, which much of Europe adopted in 1752.

SCHEDULE (IN GMT):

08:00 – 09:00: Live window from the square

09:00 – 10:00: The reception of His Beatitude the Greek Orthodox Patriarch

10:00 – 20:30: Live Window from the Square

21:00 – 01:00: Live window and the start of Midnight Mass

