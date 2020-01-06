-
LIVE: Greek Orthodox Patriarch Theophilos III leads Christmas mass in Bethlehem
The Greek Orthodox Patriarch of Jerusalem Patriarch Theophilos III leads the Christmas mass in Bethlehem on Monday, January 6, culminating in the Midnight Christmas Mass.
Orthodox Christians will head to Manger Square for the service.
Christmas celebrations on January 6-7 are known as ‘Old Christmas Day’ due to being based on the Julian calendar rather than the Gregorian calendar, which much of Europe adopted in 1752.
SCHEDULE (IN GMT):
08:00 – 09:00: Live window from the square
09:00 – 10:00: The reception of His Beatitude the Greek Orthodox Patriarch
10:00 – 20:30: Live Window from the Square
21:00 – 01:00: Live window and the start of Midnight Mass
Video ID:
